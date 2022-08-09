4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

“It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.

“These past four or five years, I have learned to absolutely love [my sheep]. They’re frustrating sometimes, but at the end of the day, this is the project that I go home to,” says Harper. “The sheep are something that I’ve always loved and enjoyed.”

Austin Hesters of LaPorte County exhibited the grand champion dairy steer, who has a peculiar name.

“I won with my dairy steer, Yoder,” says Austin. “We got him as a calf last year at [here] at the State Fair. He originally came from an Amish family and everyone always makes fun of my beard, being Amish, so we call him Yoder.”

Austin has advice for other kids in 4-H who one day hope to show a grand champion animal.

“Just keep trying. I’ve been in this [for] ten years. I’ve been in the Grand Drive five times and this is the first time I’ve won. Just keep trying and you’ll get there eventually,” Austin says.

Meanwhile, Harper, who is a ten-year 4-H member, was choked up thinking about her time in 4-H coming to an end.

“Life goes by fast and so does 4-H,” says Harper. “Don’t take any moment for granted because it will be over in the blink of an eye.”

Click BELOW to hear C.J. Miller’s report of the grand champions selected during the 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/CJ-WRAP-MIXDOWN-FOR-HAT004-4-H-GRAND-DRIVE-WINNERS-080922.mp3

Click HERE to watch Hoosier Ag Today’s video of all the grand champions from the 2022 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America.