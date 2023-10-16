30 Percent of Corn, 52 Percent of Soybeans Harvested in Indiana

Indiana’s soybean harvest is more than halfway completed even though the cool weather and scattered showers throughout last week slowed harvest progress for much of the state.

30 percent of Indiana’s corn for grain and 52 percent of the state’s soybeans have been harvested according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report.

This week’s harvest percentages represent an increase last week from 21 percent for Indiana’s corn and 33 percent for soybeans. Meanwhile, 95 percent of Indiana’s corn has been harvested for sileage.

Indiana’s corn and soybeans are both rated at 67 percent good-to-excellent.

In addition, 92 percent of the state’s corn is mature.

For soybeans, 96 percent are dropping leaves.

Forty percent of the state’s winter wheat crop has been planted with ten percent of that crop already emerging.

Across the rest of the U.S., 53 percent of corn and 62 percent of the nation’s soybeans are harvested.

“Soil moisture levels increased from the previous week, with 51 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Indiana Field Office.

“The average temperature for the week was 54.0 degrees Fahrenheit, 1.2 degrees below normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 1.90 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.84 inches, 0.32 inches above normal. There were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 15,” says Warenski.

Indiana’s pastures are rated at 30 percent good-to-excellent—an increase of one percent from last week.

Source: USDA