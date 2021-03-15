U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and John Boozman (R-Ark.), Ranking Member, Monday announced the new Subcommittee assignments for the 117th Congress.
The Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management, and Trade oversees matters regarding production agriculture, including commodity programs, crop insurance, commodity exchanges, agriculture trade, international food assistance, and credit.
Sen. Warnock, Chair Sen. Hoeven, Ranking Member
Sen. Brown Sen. McConnell
Sen. Durbin Sen. Hyde-Smith
Sen. Smith Sen. Tuberville
Sen. Gillibrand Sen. Grassley
Sen. Luján Sen. Thune
The Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy oversees the many programs in USDA’s Rural Development mission area, including facilities, utilities, loans, and renewable energy.
Sen. Smith, Chair Sen. Ernst, Ranking Member
Sen. Klobuchar Sen. McConnell
Sen. Luján Sen. Tuberville
Sen. Brown Sen. Grassley
Sen. Bennet Sen. Fischer
Sen. Durbin Sen. Braun
The Subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry, and Natural Resources oversees programs regarding conservation and protection of natural resources, regulation of pesticides and agriculture biotechnology, and forestry.
Sen. Bennet, Chair Sen. Marshall, Ranking Member
Sen. Leahy Sen. Hoeven
Sen. Booker Sen. Hyde-Smith
Sen. Luján Sen. Tuberville
Sen. Brown Sen. Thune
Sen. Klobuchar Sen. Braun
The Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics, and Research oversees programs regarding food and nutrition assistance, school meals, non-program crops, organic production, and research.
Sen. Booker, Chair Sen. Braun, Ranking Member
Sen. Leahy Sen. McConnell
Sen. Klobuchar Sen. Hoeven
Sen. Gillibrand Sen. Ernst
Sen. Warnock Sen. Marshall
Sen. Bennet Sen. Fischer
The Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, Poultry, Local Food Systems, and Food Safety and Security oversees matters involving livestock, poultry, and dairy production, local and regional food systems, as well as marketing, food safety, and security issues.
Sen. Gillibrand, Chair Sen. Hyde-Smith, Ranking Member
Sen. Leahy Sen. Ernst
Sen. Smith Sen. Marshall
Sen. Durbin Sen. Grassley
Sen. Booker Sen. Fischer
Sen. Warnock Sen. Thune
Chairwoman Stabenow and Ranking Member Boozman serve as ex officio members of all subcommittees.
Source: Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, & Forestry news release