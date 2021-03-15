Hoosier Ag Today 

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and John Boozman (R-Ark.), Ranking Member, Monday announced the new Subcommittee assignments for the 117th Congress.

The Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management, and Trade oversees matters regarding production agriculture, including commodity programs, crop insurance, commodity exchanges, agriculture trade, international food assistance, and credit.

Sen. Warnock, Chair   Sen. Hoeven, Ranking Member

Sen. Brown                           Sen. McConnell

Sen. Durbin                          Sen. Hyde-Smith

Sen. Smith                            Sen. Tuberville

Sen. Gillibrand                       Sen. Grassley

Sen. Luján                            Sen. Thune

The Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy oversees the many programs in USDA’s Rural Development mission area, including facilities, utilities, loans, and renewable energy.

Sen. Smith, Chair        Sen. Ernst, Ranking Member

Sen. Klobuchar                  Sen. McConnell

Sen. Luján                          Sen. Tuberville

Sen. Brown                        Sen. Grassley

Sen. Bennet                       Sen. Fischer

Sen. Durbin                       Sen. Braun

The Subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry, and Natural Resources oversees programs regarding conservation and protection of natural resources, regulation of pesticides and agriculture biotechnology, and forestry.

Sen. Bennet, Chair    Sen. Marshall, Ranking Member

Sen. Leahy                        Sen. Hoeven

Sen. Booker                      Sen. Hyde-Smith

Sen. Luján                        Sen. Tuberville

Sen. Brown                      Sen. Thune

Sen. Klobuchar               Sen. Braun

The Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics, and Research oversees programs regarding food and nutrition assistance, school meals, non-program crops, organic production, and research.

Sen. Booker, Chair     Sen. Braun, Ranking Member

Sen. Leahy                          Sen. McConnell

Sen. Klobuchar                  Sen. Hoeven

Sen. Gillibrand                  Sen. Ernst

Sen. Warnock                    Sen. Marshall

Sen. Bennet                       Sen. Fischer

The Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, Poultry, Local Food Systems, and Food Safety and Security oversees matters involving livestock, poultry, and dairy production, local and regional food systems, as well as marketing, food safety, and security issues.

Sen. Gillibrand, Chair  Sen. Hyde-Smith, Ranking Member

Sen. Leahy                             Sen. Ernst

Sen. Smith                             Sen. Marshall

Sen. Durbin                           Sen. Grassley

Sen. Booker                           Sen. Fischer

Sen. Warnock                       Sen. Thune

Chairwoman Stabenow and Ranking Member Boozman serve as ex officio members of all subcommittees.

Source: Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, & Forestry news release