U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and John Boozman (R-Ark.), Ranking Member, Monday announced the new Subcommittee assignments for the 117th Congress.

The Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management, and Trade oversees matters regarding production agriculture, including commodity programs, crop insurance, commodity exchanges, agriculture trade, international food assistance, and credit.

Sen. Warnock, Chair Sen. Hoeven, Ranking Member

Sen. Brown Sen. McConnell

Sen. Durbin Sen. Hyde-Smith

Sen. Smith Sen. Tuberville

Sen. Gillibrand Sen. Grassley

Sen. Luján Sen. Thune

The Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy oversees the many programs in USDA’s Rural Development mission area, including facilities, utilities, loans, and renewable energy.

Sen. Smith, Chair Sen. Ernst, Ranking Member

Sen. Klobuchar Sen. McConnell

Sen. Luján Sen. Tuberville

Sen. Brown Sen. Grassley

Sen. Bennet Sen. Fischer

Sen. Durbin Sen. Braun

The Subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry, and Natural Resources oversees programs regarding conservation and protection of natural resources, regulation of pesticides and agriculture biotechnology, and forestry.

Sen. Bennet, Chair Sen. Marshall, Ranking Member

Sen. Leahy Sen. Hoeven

Sen. Booker Sen. Hyde-Smith

Sen. Luján Sen. Tuberville

Sen. Brown Sen. Thune

Sen. Klobuchar Sen. Braun

The Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics, and Research oversees programs regarding food and nutrition assistance, school meals, non-program crops, organic production, and research.

Sen. Booker, Chair Sen. Braun, Ranking Member

Sen. Leahy Sen. McConnell

Sen. Klobuchar Sen. Hoeven

Sen. Gillibrand Sen. Ernst

Sen. Warnock Sen. Marshall

Sen. Bennet Sen. Fischer

The Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, Poultry, Local Food Systems, and Food Safety and Security oversees matters involving livestock, poultry, and dairy production, local and regional food systems, as well as marketing, food safety, and security issues.

Sen. Gillibrand, Chair Sen. Hyde-Smith, Ranking Member

Sen. Leahy Sen. Ernst

Sen. Smith Sen. Marshall

Sen. Durbin Sen. Grassley

Sen. Booker Sen. Fischer

Sen. Warnock Sen. Thune

Chairwoman Stabenow and Ranking Member Boozman serve as ex officio members of all subcommittees.

Source: Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, & Forestry news release