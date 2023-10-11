21 Percent of Corn, 33 Percent of Soybeans Harvested in Indiana

Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Harvest has been in full swing this past week as 21 percent of Indiana’s corn for grain and 33 percent of the state’s soybeans have been harvested according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report. Meanwhile, 92 percent of Indiana’s corn has been harvested for sileage.

This week’s harvest percentages represent an increase last week from 13 percent for Indiana’s corn and 17 percent for soybeans.

Indiana’s corn and soybeans are both rated at 66 percent good-to-excellent.

In addition, 82 percent of the state’s corn is mature.

For soybeans, 90 percent are dropping leaves.

Across the entirety of the United States, 34 percent of corn and 43 percent of the nation’s soybeans are harvested.

“Soil moisture levels increased from the previous week, with 48 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Indiana Field Office.

“The average temperature for the week was 62.7 degrees Fahrenheit, 5.5 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.32 to 2.19 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.80 inches, which was

normal. There were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 8,” says Warenski.

Indiana’s pastures are rated at 29 percent good-to-excellent—the same percentage as last week.

Source: USDA