2024 Red Gold Stewardship Award Winners Announced

Mike Schulte of Schulte’s Produce LLC of Pandora, Ohio, with ISDA Resource Specialist, Dave Lefforge. Schulte was the winner of the 2024 Red Gold Stewardship Award presented by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and Red Gold, Inc. Photo courtesy of ISDA.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and Red Gold recently announced the winners of the 2024 Red Gold Stewardship award. Schulte’s Produce LLC of Pandora, Ohio was selected as the first-place winner, and Lievens Bros. Farms Inc. of Petersburg, Michigan received second place.

This presentation, now in its 16th year, is a partnership between Red Gold and the ISDA. The award is presented to Red Gold tomato growers who value improving soil health and water quality on their operations.

Located in northeast Ohio, the Schultes family has been growing tomatoes since 1975. In addition to tomatoes, they grow squash, cabbage, peppers, corn, soybeans and wheat. They also raise tomato starts for 15 other area farmers. Schulte’s Produce LLC has implemented a multitude of conservation practices to promote soil health and water quality on their farm, like cover crops, regular soil testing and reduced tillage, among many others.

When asked why Schulte’s Produce LLC values implemented conservation efforts on its operation, Mike Schulte said, “treat your ground right and it will reward you.”

Second place winner, Lievens Bros. Farms Inc., is located in southeastern Michigan. The Lievens family grows tomatoes as well as traditional row crops. On their operation they have implemented a wide variety of stewardship and conservation practices, such as grassed waterways and filter strips, variable rate nutrient application and cover crops, to name a few.

The Midwest is a leader in soil health efforts. Specifically in the Hoosier state, farmers planted more than 1.7 million acres of cover crops in 2023.

Brent Leivens of Lievens Bros. Farms Inc. of Petersburg, Michigan, with ISDA Resource Specialist, Dave Lefforge. Lievens finished in second place in the 2024 Red Gold Stewardship Awards. Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

“Red Gold continues to be proud of the tomato growers participating in this formal program, partnered with ISDA, reflecting growers’ continuous good efforts with soil and water conservation practices. We have had 100% participation in this program for several years,” said Curt Utterback, Director of Agriculture at Red Gold. “Our growers are committed to providing healthy, nutritious food for an ever-growing population, while never losing sight of properly taking care of the land. Many of the Red Gold growers are multi-generational operations, and working toward sustainability is a priority to ensure future opportunities for themselves and others. It is an honor to formally recognize this year’s winners Schulte’s Produce, LLC and Lievens Bros. Farms, Inc.”

“The Red Gold Stewardship Award recognizes tomato growers who are committed to soil conservation practices and the benefits they provide,” said ISDA Director Don Lamb. “Soil health and water quality continue to be top of mind for Indiana and Midwestern producers, and it is a privilege to recognize Schulte’s Produce LLC and Lievens Bros. Farms Inc. for their efforts.”

As the top winner, Schulte’s Produce LLC received a $1,000 scholarship and the option to ship an extra truckload of tomatoes per day during harvest season. Lievens Bros. Farms Inc. was awarded a $500 scholarship and the opportunity to ship an extra half truckload of tomatoes per day during harvest.

Source: Indiana State Department of Agriculture.