2024 Hovde Award Nominees Sought

Purdue University is accepting nominations for the 2024 Frederick L. Hovde Award of Excellence, given annually to a member of Purdue’s faculty or staff who has displayed outstanding educational service to rural Indiana.

Any active member of Purdue’s faculty and staff, including field staff, is eligible for the award. Nominees can serve any college, school, division or unit, whether at the West Lafayette campus or a regional campus.

“Purdue’s connection to local communities and individuals across the state continues to be critically important to the university’s land-grant mission,” said Bernie Engel, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of Agriculture. “We thank Indiana Farm Bureau for continuing to support the Hovde Award to recognize a Purdue faculty or staff member for their dedication in bringing the university’s resources to Hoosiers across the state.”

The nomination deadline is noon ET Monday, Sept. 2. Nomination packets should be submitted via email to [email protected].

At least one — and no more than five — one-page letters of support must accompany the nomination form. Nomination forms and guidelines are available in PDF format here. The recipient will receive an $800 cash prize and plaque. The award, which has been given annually since 1972, is sponsored by Indiana Farm Bureau Inc., in appreciation of Hovde, who was Purdue’s seventh president and served from 1946-1971.

The 2023 recipient was Ken Foster, professor of agricultural economics. Foster served as interim dean of the College of Agriculture in 2023.

Ken Foster receives the 2023 Hovde Award from Indiana Farm Bureau President Randy Kron and Purdue Ag Dean Bernie Engel. (Photo credit to @PurdueAgDean on X)