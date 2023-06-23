2023-2024 Indiana FFA State Officers Elected at State Convention

The 2023-2024 Indiana FFA State Officer Team was elected on Thursday, the final day of the 94th Indiana FFA State Convention at Purdue University.

The officer team includes:

President: Kelby Roberts, Rushville

Secretary: Madalyn Denton, Blue River Valley

Northern Region Vice President: Conner Keeslar, Prairie Heights

Southern Region Vice President: Blaine Wagner, North Decatur

Treasurer: Caden Sixberry, Southmont

Reporter: Carson Rudd, Carroll @ Flora

Sentinel: Tanner Weakley, Western Boone

This week’s convention coverage has been sponsored by Co-Alliance and McDonald’s.