2023-2024 Indiana FFA State Officers Elected at State Convention
The 2023-2024 Indiana FFA State Officer Team was elected on Thursday, the final day of the 94th Indiana FFA State Convention at Purdue University.
The officer team includes:
President: Kelby Roberts, Rushville
Secretary: Madalyn Denton, Blue River Valley
Northern Region Vice President: Conner Keeslar, Prairie Heights
Southern Region Vice President: Blaine Wagner, North Decatur
Treasurer: Caden Sixberry, Southmont
Reporter: Carson Rudd, Carroll @ Flora
Sentinel: Tanner Weakley, Western Boone
