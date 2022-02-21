2021 U.S. Hemp Production Worth $824 Million

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released the results of the 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production Survey in the agency’s National Hemp Report.

Planted area for industrial hemp grown in the open for all uses in the U.S. totaled 54,150 acres. The area harvested for all utilizations totaled 33,480 acres, and the value of U.S. hemp grown in the open totaled $712 million.

The value of hemp production grown under protection was worth $112 million. The area grown under protection totaled 15.6 million square feet.

“The data will help guide USDA in supporting domestic hemp production and will help producers make decisions on their operations,” says NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “The survey results may also impact policy decisions about the hemp industry.”

Floral hemp production was estimated at 19.7 million pounds, with the average yield at 1,235 pounds per acre.

Hemp grown for grain totaled 4.37 million pounds, with the average yield coming in at 530 pounds per acre.

To view the full report, click here.