2021 Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest Winners Announced

The photo above was taken by Ross Waitt from Sheridan and won in the Overall Category of the ISDA Summer Photo Contest.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced the winners of the 2021 Indiana Agriculture photo contest. The winning photographs will be displayed in the lieutenant governor’s Family of Business office in Indianapolis.

“As I travel across our state I am always awestruck by the beauty of our state’s agricultural landscape from round barns to wildlife and so much more,” Crouch said. “These photos are a wonderful addition to my business office’s walls and serve as a wonderful reminder of the strength and beauty of Indiana agriculture.”

The winning photos were chosen from hundreds of entries in the following four categories: Agritourism, Conservation, Faces of Agriculture and On the Farm. Two winners were selected from each category, along with two winners overall.

To be considered, the photo had to be taken in the state by an Indiana resident. The photos were evaluated by a panel of independent judges based on creativity, composition and category representation.

“I am so grateful for each of the photographers who submitted their photos in this year’s contest,” said Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “Each of the submissions truly captured the essence of rural life and the important role agriculture plays in our state. Thank you for using your talent to showcase Indiana’s agriculture industry.”

The following list includes the photo contest winners for 2021:

Agritourism Category

“Pollination” by Amber Beams from Roachdale

“Magical Midway” by Jenise Stewart from Nabb

Conservation Category

“Last Light” by Sarah Greene from Loogootee

“The Coneflower Bee” by Sarah Sands from Pierceton

Faces of Agriculture Category

“4-H” by Andi Pollert from Seymour

“Farmer Frank” by Beth Legge from Moores Hill

On the Farm Category

“Among the Flowers” by Cecile Dreyer from Sellersburg

“Bushels of Fire” by Tom Jones from Star City

Overall Category

“Nature’s Unicorn” by Kyle Doles from Indianapolis

“Newborn” by Ross Waitt from Sheridan

To view the winning photos, click here.