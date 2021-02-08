2020 Pork Exports Shatter Previous Records, December Beef Exports Outstanding

U.S. pork exports reached nearly three million metric tons in 2020, topping the 2019 record by 11 percent, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

Pork export value also climbed 11 percent to a record $7.71 billion. Exports set new annual records in China/Hong Kong, Central America, Vietnam and Chile, and achieved strong fourth-quarter growth in Japan and Mexico.

U.S. beef exports finished 2020 lower year-over-year, falling five percent in both volume at 1.25 million metric tons, and value at $7.65 billion. But beef exports finished the year with very strong momentum, with fourth-quarter volume up 4.5 percent from 2019 and posting one of the best months on record in December.

Beef exports to China were record-large in 2020, and a new volume record was also achieved in Taiwan. U.S. lamb exports reached a record 20,045 metric in 2020, up 27 percent year-over-year, though export value fell 9 percent to $23.8 million.