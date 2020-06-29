2020 Farm Progress Show Canceled From COVID Concerns

Another ag event has canceled as a result of health concerns related to COVID-19.

Farm Progress has announced that for the first time in its 65-year history, both the Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days are canceled for 2020.

The Farm Progress Show was set to take place in Boone, Iowa Sept. 1 through Sept. 3. Both shows were planning to continue with required social distancing and other health and safety changes.

“In the best interest of our visitors, exhibitors, partners and staff, Farm Progress has made the difficult decision to cancel both shows in 2020 due to rapidly changing conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated a press release.

Don Tourte, senior vice president of Farm Progress, said that with recent spikes in cases across the country, a decision needed to be made.

“We have been working with officials in Iowa and Nebraska for our shows, and we appreciate the support they expressed for us to hold the events,” said Tourte. “They are critical partners to us, and we are all disappointed to not host the events this year, but feel confident that this is the right decision for our community.”