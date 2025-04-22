2% of Indiana Corn, 3% of Indiana Soybeans Planted

Planters finally got rolling in parts of Indiana last week. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says that in the 3.7 suitable days for fieldwork last week across the state, farmers were able to plant 2% of Indiana’s corn crop and 3% of the state’s soybeans.

Soybeans are on par with the five-year average while corn is behind the five-year pace of 5%.

Nationally, 12% of corn and 8% of soybeans have been planted. Those are both better than the five-year average pace of 10% and 5% respectively.

Indiana’s winter wheat crop is rated 69% good to excellent.