19 Compete for Indiana State FFA Office

Nineteen FFA members from across the state are preparing to interview for the opportunity to serve as an Indiana FFA State Officer in the coming year. Eight individuals will be selected to fulfill the roles of president, secretary, northern region vice president, southern region vice president, treasurer, reporter and sentinel.

During the 91st Indiana FFA State Convention, the candidates will participate in a rigorous interview and selection process in which the winners will be announced at the final session on Thursday, June 18.

“Serving as a state officer provides such a unique opportunity to learn,” said Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler. “I commend each of the candidates for their dedication to personal and professional growth as well as service to the Indiana FFA community.“

Once selected, the newly-elected officers will embark on a year of service, providing direction and overseeing the development of the student-led organization, which has more than 12,500 members statewide.

Along with promoting FFA, agriculture and agricultural education, some of their responsibilities include conducting FFA chapter visits, facilitating leadership conferences and hosting career and leadership development events.

“Each of the candidates has demonstrated servant leadership in their home chapter and districts,” said Indiana FFA Director Rob Hays. “I am confident that any of these members would excel in the state officer role if selected. I look forward to seeing the impression this year’s team will make.”

The following list includes the 19 Indiana FFA State Officer candidates:

Jayden Brown, Rossville FFA

Evam Coblentz, Wawasee FFA

Evan Cohagan, Argos FFA

Jenna Cords, West Central FFA

Makinzie France, North Miami FFA

Julia Hamblen, Shelbyville Central FFA

Sam Hauptstueck, Carroll Fort Wayne FFA

Loren Matlock, Eastern Hancock FFA

Logan Overman, Greenfield Central FFA

Blake Poffenbarger, Shenandoah FFA

Kylie Schakel, Hamilton Heights FFA

Breeanna Sides, South Ripley FFA

Brooke Sides, South Ripley FFA

Luke Sproles, Frontier FFA

Blayne Vandeveer, Tri-County FFA

Sara Weaver, Franklin County FFA

Ally Webster, Clinton Central FFA

Garrett Weil, Oregon-Davis FFA

Derick Williams, Union City Community FFA

The 2020-21 Indiana FFA state officer team will be announced on June 18 by the Indiana FFA Organization via social media.

Visit inffa.org to learn more about Indiana FFA.