151 Farm Families Presented Hoosier Homestead Award

Over 150 Hoosier farm families have been awarded the Hoosier Homestead Award in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture by Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler.

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, the farm must be kept in the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.

“Heritage and endurance are two words that come to mind when reflecting on our great state,” Crouch said. “This award captures the essence of Indiana and the many individuals that help ensure Indiana agriculture perseveres.”

Since the program was established in 1976, more than 5,800 families have received the award.

Families were eligible for three different award distinctions. Based on the age of their farm, they received the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.

This year, three families are being recognized with the Bicentennial Award; the Paul E. Henry farm from Fayette county was established in 1819, the Kellams farm from Dubois county was established in 1819 and the Ferguson farm from Lawrence county was established in 1820.

“To keep a family farm working and in the same family for over 100 years is a tremendous feat,” Kettler said. “Agriculture has always been at the core of Indiana and of these individuals. Recognizing our longstanding Hoosier farming families is always an honor.”

Due to the current ongoing pandemic, Lt. Governor Crouch and ISDA Director Kettler were unable to host a traditional Hoosier Homestead Award Ceremony. Individual family ceremonies were held at the Statehouse today and more families are set to be recognized on August 7, all following Governor Holcomb’s ordinances, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s orders and the CDC guidelines.

Here are the winners by county:

Adams

Fuhrmann, 1843, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Lehrman, 1917, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Nicole Hockemeyer & Daughters, 1855, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Allen

Kevin L. Gibson, 1864, Sesquicentennial Award

Bartholomew

Cline, 1919, Centennial Award

Engelau Schepman Meier, 1864, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Fiesbeck, 1919, Centennial Award

Harris, 1916, Centennial Award

Norman & Karen, Bill & Lisa Kerkhof, 1845, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Ott/Shafer, 1883, Centennial Award

Whipker, 1889, Centennial Award

Blackford

Miles, 1913, Centennial Award

Boone

Jackson, 1901, Centennial Award

Reeves, 1913, Centennial Award

Park, 1919, Centennial Award

Brown

Zupancic, 1916, Centennial Award

Carroll

Cline-Harrison, 1912, Centennial Award

Soyland Farm, 1854, Sesquicentennial Award

Wingard, 1842, Sesquicentennial Award

Cass

John Hickey, 1872, Centennial Award

Dale and Deanna Miller, 1869, Sesquicentennial Award

Daniel W. Bruner, 1920, Centennial Award

Marquis – Swank, 1873, Centennial Award

Rosanna Scott, 1837, Sesquicentennial Award

Webber, 1864, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Webber, 1901, Centennial Award

Webber, 1907, Centennial Award

Clay

Samuel Sparks, 1891, Centennial Award

Clinton

Eldon C. Dunk, 1920, Centennial Award

Hunt, 1848, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Imel, 1920, Centennial Award

Johnson, 1900, Centennial Award

Cohee E. Davis, 1919, Centennial Award

Rogers, 1844, Sesquicentennial Award

Crawford

McIntosh, 1894, Centennial Award

Daviess

Miller-Greenwood, 1869, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Nugent, 1891, Centennial Award

Dearborn

L& W Gutzwiller, 1903, Centennial Award

Neal, 1919, Centennial Award

DeKalb

Getts, 1920, Centennial Award

Hoffelder, 1914, Centennial Award

Delaware

Colter, 1913, Centennial Award

Dubois

Goepfrich, 1854, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Himsel, 1852, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Himsel, 1855, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Kellams, 1819, Centennial,Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial Award

Linstrot, 1844, Sesquicentennial Award

Linstrot, 1844, Sesquicentennial Award

Fayette

Lowell G. Manlove, 1869, Sesquicentennial Award

Norman Manlove, 1869, Sesquicentennial Award

Paul E. Henry, 1819, Bicentennial Award

Wayne Scholl, 1832, Sesquicentennial Award

Franklin

Hirt, 1905, Centennial Award

Stirn, 1916, Centennial Award

Fulton

Masteller, 1870, Sesquicentennial Award

Schwenk Family Farms LLC, 1919, Centennial Award

Gibson

Spindler, 1868, Sesquicentennial Award

Tony Ford Schroeder, 1914, Centennial Award

Hancock

Dunlavy, 1918, Centennial Award

Harrison

Beckort, 1870, Sesquicentennial Award

Felker, 1863, Sesquicentennial Award

Howard

White – Rinehart, 1917, Centennial Award

White, 1899, Centennial Award

Huntington

Kohr, 1855, Sesquicentennial Award

Martz, 1855, Sesquicentennial Award

Martz, 1870, Sesquicentennial Award

Jackson

Harry Rust, 1862, Sesquicentennial Award

Horstman, 1895, Centennial Award

Plumer, 1885, Centennial Award

Schafstall, 1891, Centennial Award

Stuckwisch, 1884, Centennial Award

Jasper

Stath, 1920, Centennial Award

Jefferson

Konkle, 1902, Centennial Award

Knox

Francis G. Vieck II, 1867, Sesquicentennial Award

Wyant, 1852, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Wyant, 1864, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Wyant, 1881, Centennial Award

Kosciusko

Adams, 1920, Centennial Award

Bishop, 1837, Sesquicentennial Award

Frantz, 1918, Centennial Award

Knoop, 1845, Sesquicentennial Award

LaGrange

Teeters – Notestine, 1920, Centennial Award

LaPorte

Deutscher, 1869, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Good, 1874, Centennial Award

Haack, 1869, Sesquicentennial Award

Lawrence

Ferguson, 1820, Bicentennial Award

Marshall

Evan Huff, 1883, Centennial Award

Kitch, 1919, Centennial Award

Martin

Daniel Hoffman, 1892, Centennial Award

Montgomery

Chastain, 1824, Sesquicentennial Award

Woody, 1920, Centennial Award

Morgan

Curtis, 1833, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

George Goss/Philip & Patricia Dow, 1870, Sesquicentennial Award

Hurt, 1909, Centennial Award

Newton

Hayworth – Zoborosky, 1860, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Voglund, 1919, Centennial Award

Noble

Gallup, 1919, Centennial Award

Shive – Balliet, 1864, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Owen

Kelley – Tucker, 1910, Centennial Award

Rebecca Jo (Stahl) Wallace, 1909, Centennial Award

Parke

Charles H. Spencer, 1912, Centennial Award

Parke Miles & Emily Adrene Brown, 1851, Sesquicentennial Award

Perry

Alfred and Ruth Thomas, 1853, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Pike

Hilsmeyer, 1919, Centennial Award

Hilsmeyer, 1879, Centennial Award

Porter

Drazer, 1894, Centennial Award

Schultz, 1907, Centennial Award

Pulaski

Bruce, 1846, Sesquicentennial Award

Malchow, 1920, Sesquicentennial Award

Mitchell, 1919, Centennial Award

Ploss/Lanz, 1920, Centennial Award

Yaggie, 1912, Centennial Award

Putnam

Malayer/Gowin, 1919, Centennial Award

Randolph

Bennett, 1835, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Conn, 1914, Centennial Award

Robert E. & Barbara E. Whitehead, 1826, Sesquicentennial Award

Ripley

Eckstein, 1903, Centennial Award

Gookins, 1901, Centennial Award

Huber – Hoff, 1858, Sesquicentennial Award

Peggy Ann McCoy – Ehlers, 1864, Sesquicentennial Award

Rush

Byron E. Smith, 1840, Centennial Award

Mahan, 1914, Centennial Award

Scott

Donohue, 1917, Centennial Award

Shelby

Bogemann, 1870, Sesquicentennial Award

John – Haehl – Ellison, 1907, Centennial Award

Spencer

Daniel Dotson Oldham, 1893, Centennial Award

Louis Seifert, 1920, Centennial Award

Schutzius, 1900, Centennial Award

Vogel, 1920, Centennial Award

Steuben

Justus Butler, 1837, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

St. Joseph

Dwight C. & Virginia M. Annis, 1920, Centennial Award

Switzerland

Lohide, 1902, Centennial Award

Tipton

David, 1905, Centennial Award

David, 1920, Centennial Award

Ratcliff – Wittkamper – Rinker, 1910, Centennial Award

Gasho – Crawford – Snyder, 1919, Centennial Award

Union

Logue, 1915, Centennial Award

Vigo

William Rudisell, 1850, Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award

Wabash

Peden, 1905, Centennial Award

Warren

Hurst, 1900, Centennial Award

Nern, 1901, Centennial Award

Warrick

John Jacob Roth, Jr., 1864, Sesquicentennial Award

Washington

William O. Martin, 1839, Sesquicentennial Award

White

Jacob Booher – Philip Booher, 1873, Centennial Award

Mark & Kerri Lear, 1920, Centennial Award

Marvin, Janet, & Lisa Lear, 1918, Centennial Award

Rick & Julie Lear, 1920, Centennial Award

Turnipseed/Ploss, 1916, Centennial Award

Whitley