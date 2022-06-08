15 Students Competing for Indiana FFA State Officer Positions

Fifteen Indiana FFA members from across the state are preparing for the opportunity to serve as an Indiana FFA State Officer for the upcoming year. After a week of FFA engagement opportunities, seven individuals will be selected to fulfill the roles of president, secretary, northern region vice president, southern region vice president, treasurer, reporter and sentinel.

During the 93rd Indiana FFA State Convention, the candidates will participate in a rigorous interview and selection process, in which, the chosen candidates will be announced at the final session on Thursday, June 16.

Once selected, the newly-elected officers will embark on a year of service, providing direction and overseeing the development of the student-led organization, which has more than 12,500 members statewide.

“I want to wish each FFA member competing next week the very best as they pursue these leadership positions,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “These FFA Student members are our future, and we are in good hands.”

Along with promoting FFA, agriculture and agricultural education, a majority of their responsibilities include conducting FFA chapter visits, facilitating leadership conferences, and hosting career and leadership development events, to name a few.

“Each of these young leaders have been preparing for months, if not years, and I want to wish them all the very best,” said Bruce Kettler, ISDA director. “I know the stress and the hard work they put into preparing for a State FFA Officer position and I cannot wait to see where their future in agriculture takes them.”

The following list includes the 15 Indiana FFA State Officer candidates:

Jenna Kelsay, Whiteland FFA

Noah Longyear, East Noble FFA

Jessika Thomas, South Ripley FFA

Blaine Prosser, Eastside FFA

Jayden Simpson, North Putnam FFA

Anthony Taylor, Warsaw FFA

Morgan Young, Clinton Central FFA

Levi Baker, Switzerland County FFA

Gracie Lee, Monroe Central FFA

Jaden Maze, Western Boone FFA

Tobias Sturgell, Indian Creek FFA

Alex Kindig, South Newton FFA

Mary Jones, Adam Central FFA

Seth Ariens, North Putnam FFA

Arrington Krull, Wawasee FFA

“FFA provides many new horizons for all members, especially the state officer candidates,” said Tami Ketchen, Indiana FFA Association director. “The passion and drive these students have for agriculture is beyond compare. I am excited to see where FFA leads them.”

The 2022-2023 Indiana FFA state officer team will be announced on June 16 on inffa.org and on Indiana FFA’s social media channels.