14-Point Increase in Indiana Corn Planting Credited to Dry Weather

Before rain settled in over much of the state on Saturday, corn and soybean plantings were off to a quick start. According to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress Report, there were 4.3 days suitable for field work last week.

In Indiana, 18 percent of the corn crop has been planted, compared with 2 percent last year. The five-year average is 11 percent complete. Nationally, 12 percent of the corn crop has been planted, 8 points behind the five-year average of 20 percent complete.

Compared to no soybeans being planted at this time last year, 11 percent of the crop has been planted. It’s 8 percent of the five-year average. 2 percent of the soybean crop has been planted nationally, compared to the five-year average of 4 percent complete.

The average temperature was 50.6 degrees, 4.1 degrees below normal.