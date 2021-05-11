12 States, Including Indiana, Launch Farm Stress Resource Center

Midwestern farmers, ranchers, and agricultural workers have direct access to a new tool to help them manage stress, anxiety, depression, or substance issues. A new website, www.FarmStress.org, is designed to help provide the agricultural community with resources and support provided through the North Central Farm and Ranch Assistance Center.

“May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so it’s an opportune time to unveil this website that will serve as a clearinghouse for stress and mental health resources for anyone experiencing stress related to the many challenges of farming,” says Josie Rudolphi of the University of Illinois.

The North Central Farm and Ranch Assistance Center is a 12-state collaborative based at the University of Illinois and works to expand access to and knowledge of mental health resources.

The website shares available resources and research in a convenient, easy to access location. It also has resources by state and topic, including crisis numbers, telephone hotlines, and training resources.

Rudolphi wants to encourage people in the agricultural community to bookmark the site for future reference on the many challenges that they, their families, employees, and clients face in agriculture.