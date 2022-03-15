NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy won’t be the first world leader to speak to both the House and Senate when he speaks virtually tomorrow. But this could be the most any world leader has had on the line when they spoke to Congress in 81 years.

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill spoke to Congress on December 26, 1941 — weeks after the U.S. entered World War II following the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Churchill addressed lawmakers in the Senate chamber before movie cameras and added klieg lights. Multiple microphones from NBC, CBS and MBS (the Mutual Broadcasting System) sprang up in front of Churchill on the Senate dais.

ZELENSKYY CHANNELS CHURCHILL’S FAMOUS WORDS IN DEFIANT SPEECH TO UK PARLIAMENT: ‘WE WILL NOT GIVE UP’

It was a smaller gathering since some lawmakers had bolted Washington for the holidays. In fact, most Joint Meetings of Congress unfold in the House chamber. But Congress shifted the meeting to the Senate since the room is smaller and there wouldn’t be an embarrassment of open seats. All 96 Senate desks were filled with lawmakers, cabinet secretaries and Supreme Court justices.

The United Kingdom declared war on Nazi Germany in September 1939. So the U.K. had been at war for more than two years prior to the United States entering the fray in December 1941.

In a stark speech, Churchill predicted that allied powers would need a year-and-a-half before they could begin to see progress. Churchill also cautioned Americans about what was ahead as they joined the conflict. He said that “many disappointments and unpleasant surprises await us.”

Churchill warned those who would challenge the United Kingdom and the United States.

US, UK VOW TO DEFEAT RUSSIA IN UKRAINE, BLINKEN ‘ABSOLUTELY CONVINCED THAT PUTIN WILL FAIL’

“What kind of a people do they think we are? Is it possible that they do not realize that we shall never cease to persevere against them until they have been taught a lesson which they and the world will never forget?,” asked Churchill in the Senate chamber. He questioned if “wicked men” didn’t know “they will be called to terrible account if they cannot beat down by force of arms the people they have assailed.”