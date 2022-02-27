Zelenskyy seeking volunteers, calls for ‘international’ team to fight Russia

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After four days of Russia invading his nation, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’s growing frustrated with an apparent lack of international action — so he’s seeking his own team of supporters, he announced.

Zelenskyy hopes to draw volunteers who will “defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine,” Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Those interested in helping should seek their own countries’ respective diplomatic offices, he encouraged.

“Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too,” Kuleba added.

The U.S. and its NATO allies have announced economic sanctions against several major Russian entities and have supplied Ukraine with material support, but have not sent troops onto the ground to assist in physical fighting.