Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday that Russian troops are creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and the bodies of those killed.

“It’s still not possible to return to normal life, as it used to be, even at the territories that we are taking back after the fighting,” the president told his nation in a nightly video message.

“We need to wait until our land is demined, wait till we are able to assure you that there won’t be new shelling,” he said.

Ukraine and Western allies have reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kyiv and sending troops to eastern Ukraine.

Officials said Ukraine’s fighters had reclaimed several areas near its capital city, including the city of Brovary.

However, the shift does not mean the country faces a reprieve from the war.

The New York Times reported Saturday that Russian forces moved to crack down on protesters in the southeastern of city Enerhodar, which is home to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.