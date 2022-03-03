Zelenskyy says it’s a ‘pity’ US support came ‘after’ Russian war began

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he and President Biden have “good” communication but said it’s a “pity” the support came after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“We have good contact,” Zelenskyy told Fox News’ Trey Yingst Thursday when asked about his communications with Biden and if the U.S. waited too long to give Ukraine support.

“I can tell you the truth. It’s a pity it began after the beginning of this war, but we have it. My appreciation to him and to his team. So we can speak now often,” Zelenskyy added.

“The question is not about Biden, it’s more about indecisiveness of the world,” Zelenskyy added, according to a translation.

The Ukrainian leader continued, adding that the “whole world is late with Ukraine.”

Biden and Zelenskyy spoke for more than 30 minutes on Tuesday. The two talked about “ongoing deliveries of security assistance, economic support, and humanitarian aid,” and Russia’s attacks on civilians, including the bombing near the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial, the White House said.

Biden held his first phone call as president with Zelenskyy back in April, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine began to rise. The two leaders have spoken a handful of times since, including in September during a meeting at the White House and on a call in December as Russian forces gathering on Ukraine’s border.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.