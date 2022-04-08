Zelenskyy says he saw ‘death, just death’ during Bucha, Ukraine visit

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told CBS News “60 Minutes” that he only saw “death, just death” when touring the city of Bucha earlier this week.

In the interview, which is set to air starting Sunday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is “defending the ability of a person to live in the modern world” in their fight against Russia.

“They say we’re defending Western values. I always say, what are Western values? Someone who lives in the United States or Europe, do they also not like children?” Zelenskyy said.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

“Do they not want their children to go to university, do they not want their grandfather to live for 100 years?” he continued. “We have the same values. We are defending the right to live.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I never thought this right was so costly. These are human values,” the Ukrainian leader added. “So that Russia doesn’t choose what we should do and how I’m using my rights. That right was given to me by God and my parents.”

The Ukraine-Russia conflict is now in its 44th day.