Zelenskyy rules out cease-fire, says Russia would ‘crush us afterward’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not consider a cease-fire with Russia, claiming it would only help the invading military bolster its power.

Zelenskyy made the comments during a visit to Estonia meant to raise support for continued funding of the war effort.

“A pause on the Ukrainian battlefield will not mean a pause in the war,” Zelenskyy said.

“A pause would play into [Russia’s] hands,” he added. “It might crush us afterward.”

Estonian President Alar Karis showed intense support for Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian defensive effort, urging his country to continue aid.

“Ukraine needs more, it needs better weapons,” Karis said.

He continued, “We must boost military production capabilities so that Ukraine may get what it needs. And it’s not tomorrow, they should get it today.”

Zelenskyy argued on Wednesday that his forces can overcome Russia but require stronger air defense systems as he seeks help from the Baltic States, while the U.S. continues to stall on making stronger commitments to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy spoke in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius following talks with the country’s president, Gitanas Nauseda. He lamented the “lack of modern air defense systems” in Ukraine, stressing they are “what we need the most.”

Countries that normally could provide such weapons face low stockpiles, Zelenskyy admitted. “Warehouses are empty, and there are many challenges to world defense.”

The Biden administration in December announced it would provide $250 millionworth of aid to Ukraine, marking the final distribution of stockpiled support that the U.S. can make without lawmakers’ approval.

Congress has, meanwhile, dragged its feet on approving another multibillion-dollar national security supplemental package – initially requested in October.

Fox News Digital’s Peter Aitken contributed to this report.