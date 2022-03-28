Zelenskyy representative blames US, other Budapest Memorandum signatories for Ukraine’s war

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A representative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described signatories to the Budapest Memorandum as a reason Ukraine is at war, citing their failure to hold up their end of the agreement.

“They signed their obligation to protect Ukraine, to provide the security and safety,” Fedir Venislavsky, President Zelenskyy’s representative to Ukraine’s Constitutional Court, told Fox News.

“Which means when Ukraine gave up its nuclear potential … Ukraine was confident the other countries who have signed all of those agreements were going to guarantee its territorial integrity, it’s independence and it’s sovereignty.”

UKRAINE AND RUSSIA MAY USE ‘UNCONVENTIAL WARFARE’ STRATEGIES, FORMER CIA OFFICER SAYS

“Unfortunately, we’re deeply sorry” the signatories of the Budapest Memorandum and the Charter “did not perform” and “provide the security of Ukraine” and “there is a war because of that going on in our territory,” Venislavsky explained.

On Saturday, smoke billowed over the city of Lviv in western Ukraine after multiple explosions were heard near an oil depot. In a speech during Qatar’s Doha Forum, President Zelenskyy called on the United Nations to do more to intervene in the conflict and aid Ukrainians.

The Budapest Memorandum “says that whatever countries would sign that, they would guarantee the safety and security of Ukraine. And there’s the charter about the special partnership between NATO and Ukraine and all the signatories,” Venislavsky added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Innocent people are dying every day simply because we believed that those countries were going to provide what they obliged for.”

Venislavsky said the failure to protect Ukraine will have lasting consequences.

“After the Ukrainian case, I think there are going to be a lot of doubts in the world regarding international obligations that are given in exchange for whatever concessions,” Venislavsky said.