Zelenskyy reacts to Ukraine rail station attack: ‘Evil that knows no bounds’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decried the Russian military as an “evil that knows no bounds” Friday following an attack on a railway station in eastern Ukraine that officials say left dozens dead.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said Russian forces carried out two missile strikes at the train station in Kramatorsk, where an evacuation of civilians was taking place. Images taken in recent days have depicted large crowds of Ukrainians standing on the station’s platforms hoping for a chance to escape Russia’s bloody invasion, which has now entered its 44th day.

“Not having the strength and courage to confront us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population,” Zelenskyy wrote on his Facebook page Friday morning. “This is evil that knows no bounds. And if it is not punished it will never stop.”

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

At least 39 people were killed in the attack, according to the regional governor.

Zelenskyy said “about 100 people were injured of varying degrees of severity.”

He also said “thousands of peaceful Ukrainians were waiting for evacuation” at the time the attack unfolded.

One video posted by Zelenskyy appeared to show first responders examining lifeless bodies scattered around luggage on the station’s platform.

An infant’s stroller, abandoned, is seen in a photo surrounded by pools of blood splattered on the ground.

Another video he posted showed firefighters trying to put out a blaze in the station’s parking lot.

Russia is denying that its military had anything to do with the attack.

“All statements by representatives of the Kiev nationalist regime about an alleged missile attack by Russia on the railway station in Kramatorsk city on April 8 are a provocation and are absolutely untrue,” its Ministry of Defense posted on Telegram.

“We emphasize in particular that Tochka-U tactical missiles, the wreckage of which was found near the Kramatorsk railway station and published by eyewitnesses, are used by Ukrainian Armed Forces only,” the ministry also claimed.