Zambian mine disaster survivor found a week later, rescue efforts continue for dozens still missing

Emergency responders rescued a man from the scene of a mine disaster in Zambia more than a week after being buried.

The survivor, a 49-year-old, was saved Tuesday night at the scene of the landslide in Chingola, Zambia, by the country’s Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit.

He was transported to a local hospital after telling emergency responders he had been trying to escape the collapsed mine for days.

Police and local authorities say that the group of miners, who were illegally digging at the mine, were buried alive in tunnels after heavy rains triggered landslides late Thursday night.

It is unclear exactly how many individuals were buried at the scene of the open pit mining operation, but Zambian officials suspect more than 30 have been killed.

Authorities are attempting to pump water out of the affected mine tunnels but continued rains have complicated the process.

The miners were reportedly engaged in illegal mining at the location without the knowledge of the mine owners.

Twenty-five local families with relatives believed to have been killed in the landslide have contacted authorities, according to Zambia mines minister Paul Kabuswe.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema previously addressed the tragedy via social media, saying, “We are saddened to hear about the tragic accident at a makeshift mine site in Chingola that has claimed many lives.”

He continued, “Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who died in the accident. We express gratitude to the rescuers and volunteers working tirelessly to reach those still trapped.”

Chingola is approximately 248 miles north of Lusaka, the national capital.

