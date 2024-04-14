World leaders collectively condemn Iran’s ‘reckless’ attack against Israel: ‘We support Israel’

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

International world leaders collectively condemned Iran’s drone and missile attacks on Israel, calling for peace in the Middle East.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he condemned Iran’s “reckless” attack against Israel.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel,” Sunak said in a statement. “Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard.”

“The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq,” he added. “Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilize the situation and prevent further escalation.”

“No one wants to see more bloodshed,” Sunak said.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed the UK’s leaders, saying that the country “unequivocally condemns” Iran’s attacks.

“Canada unequivocally condemns Iran’s airborne attacks against Israel. We stand with Israel,” he said. “After supporting Hamas’ brutal October 7 attack, the Iranian regime’s latest actions will further destabilize the region and make lasting peace more difficult.”

“These attacks demonstrate yet again the Iranian regime’s disregard for peace and stability in the region,” Trudeau said. “We support Israel’s right to defend itself and its people from these attacks.”

Trudeau added that he is receiving regular updates and is monitoring the situation closely.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Iran’s attacks had the “potential to plunge the entire region into chaos.”

“We strongly condemn the ongoing attack, which has the potential to plunge an entire region into chaos,” Baerbock said in a translated X post. “Iran & its proxies must stop this immediately. Our entire solidarity goes out to Israel in these hours.”

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., Ambassador Michael Herzog, said that Iran “must be held accountable” for the missile and drone attacks.

“Iran has been the most destabilizing force in the Middle East for decades and is responsible for the violent escalation the region has seen, beginning on October 7th and ever since,” Herzog said in a X post. “It should – and must – be held accountable.”

“Israel is deeply grateful to the United States for its steadfast support and ironclad commitment to its security at this critical moment,” he said. “Israel will do whatever it takes to defend itself.”

On Saturday night, President Biden announced that the U.S. military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region this past week.

“Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles,” Biden said.

“I’ve just spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel,” Biden said.

Biden said that he will convene with leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom to discuss a “united diplomatic response.”

“Tomorrow, I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack,” he said. “My team will engage with their counterparts across the region. And we will stay in close touch with Israel’s leaders. And while we have not seen attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people.”