Worker disappears after he was accidentally paid 300 times his salary

A worker in Chile submitted his resignation and could not be found after his job accidentally paid him about 330 times his salary because of a payroll error, according to reports.

The worker, a dispatch assistant at cold meats manufacturer Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos, received a paycheck of 165,398,851 Chilean pesos, or $180,418, for the month of May. He was only supposed to be paid about 500,000 Chilean pesos, or $545.

The worker initially alerted his manager of the massive overpayment, according to local media outlet Diario Financiero.

The manager would then report the issue to human resources, who asked the worker to go to his bank and return the extra money.

He agreed to go to the bank the next day, but kept the money and ignored communications from his employer over the next few days.

The man then offered his resignation through a letter sent to the company by his attorney. The worker has not been heard from since, Diario Financiero reported.

Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos has filed a complaint against the worker, alleging he was misappropriating funds, but no arrests have been made so far.