Who will attend Pope Francis’ funeral?

The funeral for Pope Francis, who was 88 years old when he died on April 21, is expected to be widely attended by not only the faithful, who are expected to travel worldwide for the event, but also by world leaders.

Some 130 delegations confirmed they will travel to Rome for the funeral at St. Peter’s Basilica, including roughly 50 heads of state and at least another 10 world leaders.

US

President Donald Trump will travel with his wife, first lady Melani Trump, who is a Roman Catholic, for the funeral in a show of respect despite the fact the president and the pope at times butted heads.

Neither Vice President JD Vance, who visited the pope on the eve of his death, nor his wife, Usha, are expected to be at the funeral.

Former President Joe Biden is expected to be in attendance, according to Italian media reports.

UNITED KINGDOM

Just as his father, now-King Charles III, represented the late Queen Elizabeth II at the funeral of Pope John Paul II in 2005, the eldest son and next in line for the throne, Prince William, will attend the funeral on Saturday.

His family is not expected to be with him, though Prime Minister Kier Starmer is expected to attend the pontiff’s funeral.

ITALY

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reportedly canceled travel plans to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan so she could attend the pope’s funeral.

In a tribute to Pope Francis posted on social media the day he died, Meloni said, “I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice, his teachings, which never ceased, not even during times of trial and suffering.”

ARGENTINA

Javier Milei, president of Pope Francis’ native country of Argentina, confirmed he would make the journey to pay his respects to the man of whom he was often critical.

In a statement issued after the pope’s death, Milei said, “Despite differences that seem minor today, having been able to know him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honor for me.”

IRELAND

Ireland, a Catholic nation, will be represented by both President Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Martin for the pontiff’s funeral.

UKRAINE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed he will attend Pope Francis’ funeral at St. Peter’s Basilica, and in a tribute to the pontiff, he said, “We remember his prayers for peace in Ukraine. Our state will be represented in Rome at the farewell ceremony this coming Saturday.”

Zelenskyy last visited the pope in October 2024.

EUROPEAN UNION

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed she will attend the pope’s funeral in what will mark the first event she and Trump have attended since he took office.

Many other world leaders are expected to attend, though notably leaders from adversarial nations like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as leaders of nations the pope was critical of over human rights concerns, like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will not be in attendance on Saturday.