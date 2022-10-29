Welsh task force to manage feral goats after flocking to region during COVID lockdown

A town in Wales that has been overrun by feral goats since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic has formed a task force to address the problem.

In 2020, a pack of Kashmiri goats from the nearby coast had made their way to Llandudno, Wales, and remained in the town’s locked-down streets.

The goats began to reproduce and have been occupying local streets, destroying residents’ gardens and standing on roofs.

Officials met this week and agreed to establish a group to manage the goats terrorizing the town, North Wales Live reported.

BRAZIL’S NEYMAR NO LONGER FACING PRISON, PROSECUTORS DROP ALL FRAUD AND CORRUPTION CHARGES

“Just to emphasize, these are feral goats,” City Councillor Chris Cater said this week at a council meeting. “They are not owned by anyone. They are on land on the Great Orme, and in fact, they were there quite comfortably until the pandemic lockdown.”

Before the COVID pandemic, the goats were native to the Great Orme headland, an outcropping extending into the Irish Sea. But since the lockdown began, the animals navigated into Llandudno.

“During the pandemic, they really uplifted the people of Llandudno,” Cater said. “They were a joy to see, and they gave us a lot of good publicity, and I think we have to do the right thing for them. I entirely support this initiative.”

Councillor Geoff Stewart urged council members to support the task force.

“Goats in Llandudno, much maligned by some, much loved by others,” Stewart said.

ANGERED, MOURNING IRANIAN ACTIVISTS LAUNCH BILLBOARD CAMPAIGN IN NYC’S TIMES SQUARE SEEKING BIG TECH’S HELP

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“But there has been an issue there for some time,” he continued. “Frankly, we should be very proud to have these wonderful animals on our doorstep. They are nowhere else in the UK, and it has been asked that we set up a group to establish a way forward for these.”

The task force is expected to begin its work in managing the goats within the next month.