Wealthy Russians attempting to avoid Putin’s military draft applying for passports in Grenada

Wealthy Russians have increasingly been attempting to avoid being drafted into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by applying for citizenship in the Caribbean nation of Grenada.

Russians with the financial means to do so have been applying for citizenship in Grenada through an investment initiative that allows an applicant to receive a passport to the country for a minimum investment of $150,000 or a government approved real estate purchase at a cost of $350,000, Bloomberg reported.

A Grenadian passport allows travel without a visa to over 100 countries locations, including China and the United Kingdom, and also provides access to the United States, which has a treaty with Grenada that allows its citizens to apply for non-immigrant visas.

Grenada had previously banned Russians from applying for citizenship along with several other Caribbean countries but lifted that ban in June.

Bloomberg reported that investor visa applications have quadrupled to almost 200 since the ban was lifted.

“Russian oligarchs always find ways to come out on top, no matter the situation, since they have money,” Rebekah Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer specializing in Russian Doctrine & Strategy and the author of “Putin’s Playbook”told Fox News Digital. “They can buy education for their children in the U.S. and Europe, luxury properties in London and New York, and it turns out an ‘exemption’ from Putin’s mobilization. The little guy in Russia will go fight and die in Ukraine or be hounded down by Russian security services.”

Koffler said that finding loopholes to avoid military service is not “uniquely Russian tradecraft” and explained that the wealthy in Ukraine have been able to make similar moves.

“There are plenty of wealthy Ukrainians who are doing the same and fleeing the war zone,” Koffler said. “Ukrainian elites are now taking advantage of visa privileges, intended for refugees, flooding the U.S. and Europe.”

More than 200,000 Russians have been drafted into the military since Putin’s mobilization order in September leading to a mass exodus of military age men where 100,000 men have fled to neighboring Kazakhstan alone.