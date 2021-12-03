Jason Transue was trying to convince his daughter, 26-year-old Sativa Transue, to drive across Washington state for Thanksgiving last week, but she told him on Thursday morning that she was going on a last-minute trip to Cancun, Mexico, with her boyfriend of three years, 31-year-old Taylor Allen.

On Saturday morning, Jason was awakened by a phone call from his ex-wife, Sativa’s mom, who said their daughter had been found “beaten to death” in a hotel room in resort town.

“It woke me up. I thought it was not real. I hoped that it wasn’t real,” Jason Transue told Fox News Digital. “She was amazing. I know everybody says that about their own kids, but you didn’t even have to know the girl. Her smile would brighten up anybody’s day.”

Allen was arrested for femicide by authorities in Quintana Roo, the Mexican state where Cancun is located, according to the Transue family.

When asked if Allen was arrested by Mexican authorities, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department confirmed that a U.S. citizen had been arrested but did not identify Allen by name.

“We can confirm the arrest of a U.S. citizen near Cancun, Mexico,” the spokesperson said. “We are closely monitoring the investigation. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment.”

The U.S. consulate in Merida, the closest consulate to Cancun, deferred questions to the State Department. Quintana Roo’s Ministry of Public Security did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Sativa’s father said that Allen displayed some disturbing behavior before she was killed, including monitoring Sativa’s phone and threatening to jump off the fourth-floor balcony in Cancun the day before she was found dead.

“I believe that’s when she told him that she wanted to leave, and I think that that’s why he was making these threats about trying to jump,” Jason Transue said.

Mykayla Bolieu, Sativa’s sister, wrote on a crowdfunding webpage that Sativa texted her friends the night before she died, saying the couple got into an argument.

“Her boyfriend and her at some point had gotten into an altercation and stitches were needed for Sativa. She couldn’t recall what happened,” Sativa’s sister wrote.