Video emerges of mass protests against communist dictatorship in Cuba: ‘We are not afraid’

Thousands of Cuban protesters have taken to the streets demanding an end to the country’s communist dictatorship.

U.S. officials on both sides of the political aisle issued statements on social media expressing their support of the demonstrations and expressed solidarity with the people of Cuba. They also shared footage, where protestors can be heard chanting “we are not afraid.”

According to Florida Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, Cuba’s regime is shutting off internet on the island.

“The Castro dictatorship doesn’t want the world to see what’s happening,” Salazar wrote. “Please SHARE & stand with these freedom fighters!”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.