Candian police found an incredible weapons cache after searching for a suspect who shot a homeless man in the leg with an arrow.

The victim, 22, was standing outside a Vancouver women’s center when an arrow struck him clean through the leg, lodged right below his kneecap. He walked down the block, with the arrow still in place, and sought help at a safe injection site.

Police say the injury is non-life-threatening, but his knee will be sore for several days, CTV News reported.

MICHIGAN DRIVER ACCUSED OF KILLING WOMAN, DUMPING BODY IN WOODS

The attack appears to be random, according to Sgt. Steve Addison. Investigators searched buildings in the area and discovered a “cache of real and imitation weapons” including crossbows, replica assault rifles, scopes, lights and lasers.

“The level of callousness and disregard is shocking,” Addison said. “All signs point to this being a random attack, and we’re incredibly concerned because the victim was already one of our community’s most vulnerable.”

LOS ANGELES METRO STATION SHOOTING LEAVES 4 WOUNDED

“We’re continuing to collect evidence and are working hard to identify the shooter,” he added.

Police could not say if the weapons cache was related to the incident, but they believe the suspect fled the building before officers arrived, CBC reported.

TEXAS POLICE FIND 3 DISMEMBERED BODIES, INCLUDING CHILD, INSIDE BURNING DUMPSTER

This is the second attack on a homeless person in Vancouver in as many months: A man in his 20s struck and chased a homeless man in July.

Police do not believe the two incidents are linked, but Addison noted the nature of the attacks and stressed that officers are concerned about future attacks on such a vulnerable population.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“We know that homeless and unsheltered people are already more likely to be victims of crime than those who are housed,” Addison said. “We are doing everything possible to identify the people who did this and hold them accountable.”