USS Carney shoots down anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, 3 Iranian UAVs

The U.S. successfully shot down a ballistic missile fired from Yemen, destroyed three Iranian drones that were near an American warship and destroyed a Houthi ground control station and additional Houthi UAVs in a series of incidents spanning several hours, according to the United States Central Command.

Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship ballistic missile on Wednesday at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sanaa time. The missile exited Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and traveled toward the Gulf of Aden when it was successfully shot down by the USS Carney, CENTCOM said.

Then later, at approximately 9:10 p.m, USS Carney engaged with and shot down three Iranian UAVs that were in its vicinity. Neither incident resulted in any injuries or damage reported.

The pair of strikes came as U.S. forces have engaged with Houthi drones throughout the region in recent weeks.

Fox previously reported that U.S. forces engaged multiple Houthi targets early Thursday that “presented an imminent threat” to U.S. forces and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The U.S. forces struck an Iranian-backed Houthi UAV ground control station and 10 Houthi one-way UAVs that “presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region,” Central Command said.

The strikes took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sanaa time.