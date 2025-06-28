US Virtual Embassy in Iran urges Americans to evacuate country immediately after partial airspace reopening

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Virtual Embassy in Iran is insisting that Americans leave the Middle Eastern country amid conflicts in the region after a partial reopening of its airspace.

This comes after a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel to end the nearly two-week conflict.

“As of June 26, 2025, Iran’s airspace has been partially reopened, although business trips from Tehran and other major centers may be interrupted,” the embassy said in an advisory. “US citizens should follow local media and consult with commercial airlines to get more information about flights departing from Iran.”

American citizens who wish to leave Iran must travel by land to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey or Turkmenistan if the conditions are safe, the embassy said.

IRAN WARNS OF ‘REAL CAPABILITIES’ IF TRUMP DOESN’T DROP ‘DISRESPECTFUL’ TONE TOWARD SUPREME LEADER

The U.S. State Department created a crisis information acceptance form for American citizens in Iran to provide information on consular assistance, the embassy noted. But because of the limitations of consular support in Iran, the embassy said it does not anticipate that withdrawal from Iran will be provided with direct assistance from the U.S. government.

U.S. citizens who plan to leave Iran must use the available facilities to leave the country, it said.

The embassy encouraged Americans wanting to leave Iran to take several actions, including having a plan to leave immediately without relying on the U.S. government, keeping their phones charged and communicating with loved ones about their situation, preparing an emergency plan for emergency situations and signing up for alerts from the U.S. government such as the Intelligent Passenger Registration Program (STEP) that would make it easier to find their location in an emergency abroad.

NEW YORK TIMES ATTORNEY TELLS TRUMP NO APOLOGY COMING FOR COVERAGE OF IRAN STRIKES

Americans who cannot leave Iran are advised to find a safe place in their residence or another safe building and to carry food, water, medicine and other essential items with them.

At certain intervals, the Iranian government has limited access to the mobile internet network and physical phone lines, the embassy said, adding that U.S. citizens should be prepared for internet network outages and develop alternative network connectivity and communication plans.

“American-Iranian dual citizens must leave Iran with an Iranian passport and before leaving Iran, they must be ready to face checkpoints and be interrogated by Iranian authorities,” the embassy said. “The state of the Iranian government Dual citizenship does not recognize and will treat American-Iranian dual citizens only as Iranian citizens. US nationals in Iran are at significant risk of interrogation, arrest, and detention. Showing a US passport or proving a connection with the United States is sufficient reason for the arrest of a person by the Iranian authorities.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“US passports may be confiscated in Iran,” it continued. “American-Iranian dual citizens should consider that in their Iranian passport, they will receive the necessary visas for the countries they will pass through on their return trip to the United States, so that in case of confiscation of their American passport, they can use [their] Iranian passport in Iran. These people can then apply for a new US passport in the country they will pass through.”

U.S. citizens who reside in Iran with a permanent residence visa, regardless of how long they are staying, must obtain an exit permit when departing Iran, the embassy said, noting that all Iranian passport holders are required to pay exit fees.