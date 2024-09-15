US service member detained in Venezuela over alleged plans to destabilize the country

A U.S. service member has been detained in Venezuela, the U.S. State Department said.

On Saturday, Venezuela’s Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said three Americans, two Spaniards and a Czech had been detained as they were accused of trying to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and overthrow the Venezuelan government, Reuters reported.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, the State Department denied the allegations with spokesman Matt Miller saying “any claims of U.S. involvement in a plot to overthrow Maduro are categorically false.”

Miller confirmed the detention of the service member and said the State Department was aware of “unconfirmed reports” that Venezuelan authorities detained two additional Americans.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IMPOSES SANCTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT MADURO’S ‘CRONIES’

The Associated Press identified the American service member as Wilbert Joseph Castañeda Gomez, a member of the Navy.

The detentions come amid an international dispute over Venezuela’s recent presidential election, which was marred by allegations of fraud.

While Maduro was declared the winner in July by Venezuelan officials, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month there was “overwhelming evidence” Maduro’s opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez secured the most votes.

During a press conference on Saturday, Cabello said the detainees were allegedly linked to plans to assassinate Maduro and other officials.

“These groups seek to seize the country’s wealth, and we as a government will respond firmly to any destabilization attempt,” Cabello said, adding that officials seized about 400 rifles originating in the U.S.

The U.S. State Department denied the allegations.

The U.S. “continues to support a democratic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela,” Miller said.

NAVY SAILOR DETAINED IN VENEZUELA WHILE ON ‘PERSONAL TRAVEL’

Cabello said the Spanish nationals were detained as they were taking photographs in the town of Puerto Ayacucho.

“These citizens have links — we know they will say no, that it is a lie — they have links with the center,” Cabello said, referring to Spain’s intelligence agency.

Spain’s government similarly denied any involvement, Spanish media reported.

A Spanish foreign ministry source told Reuters it requested additional information from Venezuelan officials.

“The Spanish embassy has sent a verbal note to the Venezuelan government asking for access to the detained citizens in order to verify their identities and their nationality and in order to know what they are accused of exactly,” the source said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Diplomatic tensions between Venezuela and Spain remain strained following Venezuela’s disputed July 28 presidential election.

A Spanish minister has accused Maduro of running a “dictatorship.”

Venezuela was also upset by the decision by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to meet with Gonzalez, who went into exile in Spain last week after being threatened with arrest by Maduro’s regime following the election.

Fox News’ Nick Kalman and Reuters contributed to this report.