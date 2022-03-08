US, Polish Knights of Columbus rescuing, feeding Ukrainian refugees inside war zone

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials of the Knights of Columbus in Poland are asking for financial and material support as they continue their efforts to aid refugees on both sides of the Polish-Ukrainian border.

The Polish branch of the Knights of Columbus has mobilized thousands of volunteers to provide food, shelter and protection for Ukrainian refugees fleeing to the Polish border as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

“This is our charism to do this,” said Knights of Columbus director Szymon Czyszek. Approximately $4.5 million from the United States, Poland and other KOC chapters around the world has been raised for the effort.

POPE FRANCIS: UKRAINE HUMANITARIAN CRISIS 'GROWING DRAMATICALLY' AMID 'RIVER OF BLOOD AND TEARS'

The KOC boast approximately 6,840 members in Poland, separated into 157 geographic councils. Ukraine has approximately 1,889 members split into 40 councils. The Polish branch was formed in 2006 at the request of St. Pope John Paul II, and the Ukrainian branch spun off in 2012. Czyszek called the proximity of the branches’ founding to the outbreak of violence “providential.”

Czyszek told the press that members of the organization have thus far not been met with violence or military aggression, but the safety of volunteers is an increasing concern.

Women were originally proposed as non-combatants that could bring aid over the border unobstructed, but the idea was quashed. Officials raised concerns about women entering the war zone alone, even as non-combatants.

KOC has also begun erecting villages of “Mercy Huts” – small, protected enclaves of tents and temporary structures to house displaced Ukrainians.

“The Knights of Columbus are uniquely situated to help in Ukraine,” Czyszek told Fox News last week in an interview. “We have members and councils on both sides of the border, Poland and Ukraine. And we have found the ways to assist and bring humanitarian aid into Ukraine. Just days from the beginning of the war we were able to provide medical supplies, food, clothing and other necessities that are being distributed right now by our members in Ukraine.”

The KOC have been working alongside Catholic dioceses and archdioceses in Poland, as well as the Ukrainian Catholic Church to continue the rescue operation. Refugees are accepted and cared for without regard for religious affiliation, nationality or ethnicity.

Pope Francis condemned the Russia-Ukraine conflict in his strongest language yet during his weekly address in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Sunday.

“Rivers of blood and tears are flowing in Ukraine,” the pope said. “It is not merely a military operation, but a war which sows death, destruction and misery. The number of victims is increasing, as are the people fleeing, especially mothers and children.”

“The need for humanitarian assistance in that troubled country is growing dramatically by the hour,” Francis continued. “War is madness! Stop, please! Look at this cruelty!”

Shortly after the outbreak of hostilities last month, Pope Francis made the extraordinary papal gesture of going to the Russian embassy in Rome to express his concern about the war.

Fox News’ Jon Brown contributed reporting