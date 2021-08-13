US officials in Afghanistan are destroying sensitive docs at embassy in Kabul

As the Taliban closes in on the Afghan capital city of Kabul, sources have told Fox News that officials are destroying sensitive documents and equipment at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

Fox News confirmed that officials are destroying sensitive documents and equipment at the U.S. embassy in Kabul. NPR noted that such documents and equipment included computers and phones.

As the Taliban advanced, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby pushed back against comparisons between the current situation in Afghanistan and the fall of Saigon in 1975.

“We’re not focused on the history of the Vietnam War,” he said in a news conference on Friday. He also said he had no “crystal ball” to predict whether or not the Afghan government would succumb to the Taliban forces. However, he vowed that the U.S. would ensure that a terrorist threat would not reemerge in the region.

