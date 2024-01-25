US Navy sailing warship into Taiwan Strait prompts fiery response from China: ‘Trouble and provocation’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Chinese government accused the United States of causing “trouble and provocation” in a statement on Thursday after the U.S. Navy sailed a warship through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

“U.S. warships and planes have caused trouble and provocation on China’s doorstep, and carried out large-scale, high-frequency activities in waters and airspace around China,” Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Wu Qian told reporters at a monthly briefing.

The comment came after USS John Finn sailed through a corridor in the Taiwan Strait for the first time since Taiwan hosted its presidential election. The U.S. Navy defended the action, saying the destroyer’s path was “beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state.”

Wu said China’s response in driving away the ship was “justified, reasonable, professional and restrained.”

BIDEN’S CHINA STRATEGY ‘DETRIMENTAL’ AS ‘INTERNATIONAL SYSTEM IS BREAKING DOWN,’ EXPERTS SAY

The Defence Ministry spokesperson said China will “continue to organize relevant military operations” in and around the Taiwan Strait.

China officially claims Taiwan, which is democraticallygoverned and operates autonomously, as within its sovereignty. The U.S. and most other countries recognize this so-called “One China” policy and formally agree Taiwan is a part of China.

CHINA’S XI JINPING SAYS TAIWAN WILL ‘SURELY BE REUNIFIED’ IN YEAR-END ADDRESS

In the island’s most recent presidential election, the two leading candidates offered competing ideas on how Taiwan should relate to mainland China. The people of Taiwan elected William Lai, who campaigned on keeping distance from Beijing, in January. The President-elect will be inaugurated in May.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the briefing, Wu also accused the Philippines of “violating China’s sovereignty and making provocations in the South China Sea” for attempting to reinforce construction in the contested Spratly Islands. The spokesperson also said Manilla was “in collusion with external powers.”

China also denied providing any weapons or equipment to the Middle East. The Israeli military accused China of being involved after it claimed it found Hamas militants using Chinese-made weaponry in the Gaza Strip.

Reuters contributed to this report.