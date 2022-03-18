Fox World News 

US Marines involved in ‘incident’ in Norway during NATO exercise, rescue underway

A U.S. Marine Corps aircraft was involved in an “incident” in northern Norway while conducting a NATO exercise on Friday, according to officials.

The MV-22B Osprey was part of NATO Exercise Cold Response 22. A tweet from the U.S. Marines states that the incident is under investigation.

A Bell Boeing V22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft with the US Marines, takes off from Naval Air Facility Atsugi in Yamato, Kanagawa, Japan.
(Photo by Damon Coulter/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centres of Norway said that rescue crews are headed to the site of the incident.