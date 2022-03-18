US Marines involved in ‘incident’ in Norway during NATO exercise, rescue underway

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Marine Corps aircraft was involved in an “incident” in northern Norway while conducting a NATO exercise on Friday, according to officials.

The MV-22B Osprey was part of NATO Exercise Cold Response 22. A tweet from the U.S. Marines states that the incident is under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centres of Norway said that rescue crews are headed to the site of the incident.