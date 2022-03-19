US Marine Corps aircraft with 4 aboard crashes in Norway during NATO exercise: No survivors

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Marine Corps aircraft was involved in an “incident” in northern Norway while conducting a NATO exercise on Friday, according to officials.

The MV-22B Osprey was part of NATO Exercise Cold Response 22. A tweet from the U.S. Marines states that the incident is under investigation.

NATO SAYS ‘WE COULD HAVE DONE EVEN MORE’ IN LEAD-UP TO RUSSIAN INVASION, BUT REJECTS NO-FLY-ZONE PLEAS

Nordland police chief of staff Bent Eilertsen told Reuters there is “no signs of life.”

“We’ve discovered an aircraft that has crashed. We’ve seen no sign of life,” Eilertsen said.

A spokesperson for the II Marine Expeditionary Force said in a statement provided to Fox News it is aware of a “mishap” involving the aircraft in Norway.

Norwegian authorities are conducting a search and rescue effort, the spokesperson added.

“We are grateful for their efforts and will assist them in the search and rescue in all manners possible,” the spokesperson said.

100K US SERVICE MEMBERS IN EUROPE AMID RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: NATO SECRETARY

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centres of Norway said that rescue crews are headed to the site of the incident.

A statement posted on the Joint Rescue Coordination Centres website states that weather conditions in the area are “challenging” and added that it is expected to get worse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Norwegian Armed Forces said the aircraft’s last known position was at Saltfjellet.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched, but the mission was canceled.