US general warns British Army no longer among world’s top tier fighting forces: report

A senior U.S. general has recently warned U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace that the British Army is no longer considered to be among the world’s top–tier fighting forces, according to a Sunday report.

The source told Wallace that decades of cuts to Britain’s military defense has eroded the country’s fighting capabilities, Sky News reports.

The source is quoted as saying: “Bottom line… it’s an entire service unable to protect the U.K. and our allies for a decade.”

Another reportedly said there was a greater sense of urgency for the U.K. to revive its military in the wake of Russia’s ongoing military aggression against Ukraine.

UKRAINE RENEWS CALLS FOR US F-16S, GERMAN FIGHTER JETS AFTER COUNTRIES REVERSE DECISION ON SENDING TANKS

The Sky News report offers details of the U.K.’s military to paint of picture of what the country is up against. For example, the majority of its armored vehicles were built between 30 to 60 years ago and “full replacements are not due for years.”

The U.S. general is said to have told Wallace that the U.K. military is not a “tier one” fighting force like the United States, Russia, China, or France and is “barely” in tier two.

The need for the U.K. to modernize its military comes even as the country has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Earlier this month, the U.K. pledged to send Ukraine tanks after Kyiv again fell victim to missile strikes and as heavy ground warfare continued in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would send Ukraine Challenger 2 tanks along with additional artillery systems following a Saturday call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A U.S. defense source is quoted as saying Sunak’s “wartime approach is currently to cut the army, hollow it out further by gifting [equipment to Ukraine] and with no plans to replace [the weapons] for five to seven years.”

