US deploys six stealth strike fighter jets to bolster NATO’s eastern flank

The U.S. deployed six F-35 fighter jets from Germany to the Baltic Sea and Black Sea regions to bolster NATO’s eastern flank after Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday.

The U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft will be supporting NATO’s enhanced air policing missions out of Estonia, Lithuania, and Romania.

“We are facing a dynamic environment, and the deployment of F-35s to NATO’s eastern flank enhances our defensive posture and amplifies the Alliance’s interoperability,” Gen. Jeff Harrigian, commander of U.S. Air Force in and Air Forces Africa commander, said in a statement.

It comes after Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered roughly 7,000 additional service members to Europe on Thursday, bringing the total to 15,000 forces who have been deployed in recent days and weeks.

“We have repositioned other forces within Europe to assure our Allies and deter Russian aggression against NATO,” Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said Thursday evening.

More than 90,000 U.S. service members are now stationed in Europe.

In addition to the six F-35 fighter jets, the U.S. is also deploying 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters from Germany to the Baltic region and a dozen AH-64 helicopters from Greece to Poland.

Russian troops and tanks invaded Ukraine from the north, south, and east on Thursday morning as Russian fighter jets launched airstrikes on military facilities.

As of 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday evening, Russian forces were 20 miles outside Kyiv, Austin told lawmakers, according to Axios. Explosions could be heard in the capital city as Russian forces closed in.

The U.S. is also looking into ways to train Ukrainian forces remotely and provide the country with more defense equipment, Austin told lawmakers.

Biden slapped Russian banks, state-owned businesses, oligarchs, and high-tech sectors with a new round of sanctions on Thursday, but has repeatedly emphasized that U.S. forces will not fight Russia in Ukraine, which is not a part of NATO.

“Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine. Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend our NATO Allies and reassure those Allies in the east,” Biden said at a news conference Thursday.

“As I made crystal clear, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power. And the good news is: NATO is more united and more determined than ever.”