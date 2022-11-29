US considers supplying Ukraine, Eastern European allies with nearly 100-mile strike weapons

The U.S. is reportedly weighing a proposal from Boeing to supply Ukraine and Eastern European allies with munitions that will allow troops to strike Russian targets within nearly 100 miles.

Boeing’s proposed system – dubbed Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) – has a range of roughly 94 miles and would allow Ukraine to strike further behind Russian lines.

Although Washington has denied Kyiv’s request for the 185-mile range ATACMS missile, the GLSDB bombs could be delivered by the spring, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

The bombs have been in development since 2019, long before the February 2022 invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine.

According to SAAB, which is making the GLSDB bombs jointly with Boeing, the weapons can defeat some electronic jamming, are usable in all weather conditions, and can be used against armored vehicles.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Boeing for comment.

The United States has sent billions of dollars worth of military aid to Ukraine to help troops fend off Russia’s invasion. Since February, the U.S. has sent nearly $20 billion in military aid to Ukraine – so much that the Biden administration is struggling to keep track of how the aid is being used.

The volume of U.S. aid to the country has given rise to some skeptics within the Republican Party, who are calling for greater accountability.