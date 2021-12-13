The U.S. Coast Guard announced Sunday that it suspended its search for a woman who fell overboard off the coast of Mexico on a cruise ship that departed from Southern California last week.

“After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending additional information,” a Coast Guard tweet read. “USCG conducted first light searches this morning off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico with negative results. USCG assets are transiting back to U.S. waters.”

A Coast Guard official said the passenger was in her 20s and vanished at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Fox 11 reported. It is believed that the woman fell from the balcony of her fifth-floor stateroom while aboard the Carnival Miracle. The report said the Mexican Navy also assisted in the search.

Daniel Miranda, a California firefighter who was on the ship, told CBS Los Angeles that there is “some high suspicion of foul play.”

Carnival said in a statement that guests were informed of the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our care team is providing support,” the statement read. The company did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CBS report said the ship was about 35 miles off the coast of Mexico at the time of the incident. Miranda credited workers on the ship for immediately searching for the woman.

“They had crew literally around the deck to look all the way around the ship to be able to see if somebody was out in the water. They had lights out in the water trying to flash out there, but again it’s pretty dark,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report