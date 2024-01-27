US approves F-16 fighter jet sales to Turkey and Greece: State Department

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The State Department on Friday approved the sale of dozens of new fighter jets to both Turkey and Greece.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the State Department has agreed to sell 40 new F16 jets to Turkey.

The agency has also agreed to sell Turkey’s neighbor, Greece, 40 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.

Congress was notified of the sale today, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

TURKEY APPROVES SWEDEN’S NATO MEMBERSHIP BID

Turkey will also make upgrades to 79 of its existing fleet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cost for Turkey is estimated to be valued at up to $23B, the agency said.

Greece’s purchase is valued at up to $8.6B.