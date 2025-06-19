US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee indicates US is working to offer evacuation options

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As hostilities continue to rage between Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran, U.S. Ambassador to the Jewish state Mike Huckabee has indicated work is underway to provide options for Americans who want to evacuate.

“American Citizens wanting to evacuate Israel: Sign up at https://mytravel.state.gov/s/step to be on list. We’re working to get military, commercial, charter flights & cruise ships for evac. If you’re offered a seat, take it. Family in Israel? Tell them stay close to shelter & don’t ignore sirens!” Huckabee noted in a post on X.

Like prior notices in recent days, the U.S. Embassy in Israel noted in a June 19 security alert it is directing all U.S. government employees and their families to keep sheltering in place.

“We will alert the U.S. citizen community if there is additional information to share regarding departure options,” the notice states. “If you are a U.S. citizen or Lawful Permanent Resident currently in Israel or the West Bank and seeking U.S. government assistance to depart, please complete this form so the Department of State can better assist you and provide you with timely updates: https://mytravel.state.gov/s/crisis-intake.”

The notice explained that, in the event the government provides assistance to Americans seeking to leave Israel, travelers would be expected to repay Uncle Sam but would not be required to pay up front before departing Israel.

“If the U.S. government provides departure assistance from Israel, options would most likely include travel to a nearby, safe country. We do not provide direct travel to the United States. You will be responsible for your onward travel after arriving in the nearby, safe country. Consular officers will be available to assist you on arrival with consular services, including a loan to repatriate to the United States if you wish to do so and qualify,” the notice explains.

“If the U.S. government provides departure assistance from Israel, you do not need to pay before you board, but you will be expected to sign a promissory note to repay the U.S. government. We will tell you the estimated amount you will be expected to repay before you travel. Pets cannot accompany you,” it also notes.

Another security alert issued Thursday noted, “The Department of State is always planning for contingencies to assist with private U.S. citizens’ departure from crisis areas. We will alert the U.S. citizen community if there is additional information to share regarding departure options. U.S. citizens should enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive the latest updates.”

President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of American military intervention to help Israel stamp out Iranian efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

“AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he declared in a Truth Social post Monday.