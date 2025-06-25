US airstrikes leave a mark on Iran’s nuclear sites, Maxar satellite images reveal

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fresh satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows significant damage at three of Iran’s key nuclear sites, Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, just days after U.S. B-2 stealth bombers conducted strikes ordered by President Donald Trump.

The new photos, released on June 24, provide the clearest post-strike visuals to date, showing the precision and depth of the U.S. assault on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

At the heavily fortified Fordow Fuel Enrichment Facility, located deep beneath a mountain near Qom, satellite views reveal multiple craters along the primary access roads and directly at the entrances to tunnel complexes.

Several perimeter buildings were destroyed outright, and one crater can be seen blasted into the access road leading to the facility.

The Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center also shows signs of recent damage. An overview image highlights new destruction at the surface, while detailed shots capture tunnel entrances that appear to have been struck directly, echoing earlier reporting that the operation aimed to neutralize buried infrastructure previously unreachable by conventional air power.

Meanwhile, at Natanz, a site known for its history with the Stuxnet cyberattack and long a target of Israeli and American scrutiny, two craters believed to have been caused by U.S. ordnance now appear filled and covered with dirt.

These strikes had reportedly targeted the underground centrifuge halls that are central to Iran’s uranium enrichment operations.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed that key buildings and underground systems at all three sites were hit.

American officials say Iran’s nuclear program has been severely set back.

Trump has claimed a “very successful” mission.

In addition to the nuclear sites hit by the U.S., Maxar’s images also documented separate airstrike damage in the capital city of Tehran.

The images show widespread destruction believed to be linked to suspected nuclear program buildings near Tehran’s Shahid Rajaee University.

