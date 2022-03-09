Under partial Russian occupation, Georgia stands with West, calls for more sanctions on ‘bully’ Putin

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Republic of Georgia’s acting ambassador to the U.S., whose home is partially occupied by Russian forces, criticized Vladimir Putin’s intimidation tactics in the region and called for more sanctions against the authoritarian regime.

“The lessons that the world has learned based on the Georgian tragic experience [is] that once you have a bully inside the room, there is no other way of dealing with this bully than giving [him] an adequate response,” Giorgi Tsikolia said of the Russian president.

“This is what we’ve been pushing hard as a message here as well, pushing for additional sanctions against Russia,” Tsikolia told Fox News.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine nearly two weeks ago after amassing troops on its border for months.

In 2008, Russia invaded Georgia, a former Soviet satellite state. Russia seized Abkhazia and South Ossetia during the conflict.

“We’ve been living in a reality where 12,000 Russian troops have been stationed … 40 miles away from [our] capital for more than a decade,” Tsikolia told Fox News. “We understand firsthand the threats that the Russian military and military aggression presents.”

Tsikolia, who spoke with Fox News from the Georgian embassy in downtown Washington, is the highest-ranking Georgian diplomat in the U.S. after former Ambassador David Bakradze’s term ended just days into Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“In our struggle to build a European nation and become part of the West, we’ve been in this fight against Russian military aggression since [the] beginning of [the] ’90s,” Tsikolia said.

“Democracy, market economy and the rule of law will at the end prevail,” he continued.

President Biden on Tuesday announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil and gas.

Tsikolia told Fox News that maintaining stability in Georgia should remain a top priority for the West, especially given the energy resources that flow thorough Georgia to the rest of Europe.

“With what we see right now in the news and with the West trying to divest from the Russian energy supply, Caspian Energy is the only alternative source of supply of energy to Europe, and all those pipelines go through Georgia,” Tsikolia said. “Russian troops are stationed three, four miles away from those pipelines, so [we] have to be very vigilant to make sure that Georgia is stable.”

Still, Tsikolia expressed sympathy for the Russian people.

“The people of Russia, to the large extent, have been suffering the policies of the government for years,” Tsikolia said. “It is tragic from the historical perspective of looking at what is happening to Russia right now and the ideals that existed in Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union.”

“All those ideals today have been shattered,” he continued. “Our hope of people who believe in the free world and believe in democracies is that one day we will see a light coming out of Russia, and hopefully that day will come soon.”